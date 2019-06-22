Share:

KARACHI - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Convener and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Communication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that urban areas of Sindh were once again ignored by the provincial government in the budget.

Addressing a press conference here at the party headquarter in Bahadurabad on Friday, Siddiqui said that Pakistan had been facing terrorism for last two decades but urban areas of Sindh province face financial terrorism since last decade in the shape of Pakistan People’s Party biased government. “Karachi, Hyderabad and other areas of Sindh were neglected in the past as well and now the situation is not very different,” he added.

The MQM-P convener said that Karachi contributes 95 per cent to provincial economy but in return it gets only 10 per cent. He was of the view that PPP government had destroyed Karachi’s infrastructure and divided Sindh through its biased policies. “The PPP Sindh government don’t bother to release funds for urban areas and corruption is on the rise that is why K-IV project is pending. Karachi is thirsty and the way Sindh government is not progressing on K-IV, it is not going to be completed even in 15 years,” said Siddiqui.

He was of the view that many development works were carried out by the MQM whenever it got opportunity to serve the masses. Siddiqui said that they had approached the court of law for redress of these issues. Siddiqui said besides urban areas, the PPP had destroyed rural areas as well.

Rejecting the provincial budget for fiscal year 2019-20, Siddiqui said there was nothing for the common man but the PPP plan to ‘loot’ the people once again. Responding to PPP co chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s statement in the National Assembly, he said despite less seats, the MQM-P was still the biggest political party of Karachi.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar said that all funds of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation goes in salaries of the employees, adding that employees’ salaries are increased every year but KMC’s fund was not increased. He added that the provincial government has incorporated selected schmes and that would be awarded to its blue-eyed contractors.