Share:

KARACHI - Six Pakistan cricketers will take part in the Global T20 League Canada, scheduled to be played in Brampton, Ontario from July 25 to August 11, 2019. Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi will represent Brampton Wolves along with left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz.

Spin duo of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz will be part of the Edmonton Royals squad. Meanwhile, veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik will turn up for Vancouver Knights who have retained Chris Gayle and Andre Russell in their squad. Hard-hitting batsman Umar Akmal will also be seen in action, playing for Winnipeg Hawks.

Toronto Nationals and Montreal Tigers are the other two franchises in the tournament. The tournament will also feature the likes of Brendon McCullum (Toronto Nationals), Sunil Narine (Montreal Tigers), Chris Lynn, Dwayne Bravo (Winnipeg Hawks) and Faf du Plessis (Edmonton Royals).