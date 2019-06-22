Share:

PESHAWAR - The 74th meeting of the academic council of University of Engineering and Tech­nology (UET), Peshawar held here on Friday with vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain in chair.

Dr. Khizar Azam, Registrar UET Peshawar presented the agenda of the meeting. The council approved the recommen­dations of 35th meeting of Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BOASAR) to commence postgraduate programme in architecture at UET Abbottabad Campus, and masters in hydro-power engineering at main campus Peshawar.

The vice chancellor appreciated the teaching faculty and heads of departments for making efforts in resolving and building consensus on academic matters of university.

The meeting also approved the BOASAR’s recom­mendation to introduce the postgraduate (taught) pro­gramme besides the on-going master’s programme (re­search-based).