Share:

Unfortunately, Pakistan is among one of those countries where the quality of education has always been a conundrum. If this statement is put in numbers, ASER report of 2018 mentions that in Sindh, 47% of grade 5 students cannot read a story in Urdu (of grade 2), 75% cannot read sentences in English (of grade 2), and 68% cannot solve simple two-digit division. If education ministries are not taking these numbers seriously, then the chances to uplift the bar of education are very less.

One reason for such diminishing numbers could be that classroom learning is not able to contribute towards the learning of 21st-century skills. It focuses more on rote memorization rather than acquiring concepts and does not comply with the universal education system. Often children consider their studies troublesome and take them seriously only at the time of their exams, which results in the restoration of topics and concepts for a shorter period of time. What can be done to motivate students, to keep their interest intact when they learn concepts like organic chemistry or algorithm or maybe a simple division sum. The studies have proved the benefits of ECD, but our system fails to pursue this concept when it comes to middle and secondary education.

In this scenario, teachers play an important role. There is a sheer necessity for them to own the profession and put their heart in educating our future leaders. Another important aspect is to shift from traditional methods to learning through games or to developing projects for the students in which they self-learn through research, reading, and critical thinking. Learning through projects and with games will not only help students comprehend complex concepts but will also increase the probability to retain such topics.

If we want our students to become lifelong learners who can compete at the international level, it is the time when the educationalists and professionals in this field should take into account the importance of learning through projects and plays.

ANILA ASHIQALI,

Karachi.