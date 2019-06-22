Share:

LAHORE : A woman gave birth to quadruplets in a private hospital Friday. Resident of Jallo Mor area Muhammad Qaiser’s became a father to the quadruplets when his wife delivered 4 healthy babies. The children were born in pairs of two each, two boys and two girls, revealed the hospital staff. The children are out of danger and were delivered after a successful surgery after which the medical staff at the facility presented the parents with gifts on their special occasion. The parents said they wanted their children educated.