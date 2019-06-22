PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will start work on the Balakot hydro power project with a production capacity of 300MW with the financial assistance of the Asian Development Bank in district Mansehra, this year.
The project will cost $722 million out of which 80 per cent will be paid by Asian Development Bank and provincial government will bear rest of the cost.
This power project will be completed within seven years of stipulated time. The provincial government will generate revenue of Rs33 million annually after the completion of the project.
This was disclosed by Secretary Energy and Power Department Sarfraz Durrani in an overview meeting held under his chairmanship regarding the project. Asian Development Bank Energy Expert Adnan Tareen, Nail Valiyev, Rafayil Abbasov, Additional Secretary Energy Iftikhar Marwat, Chief Planning Officer ZainUllah Shah and others attended the meeting. It was decided in the meeting that consultant and project director for the project will be appointed soon in order to complete the project on time.