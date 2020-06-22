Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan is partially opening its airspace for international flights today [Sunday] to facilitate the stranded overseas Pakistanis to return home.

In his tweet message, the Prime Minister said, this is being done specially to help our Overseas workers who have suffered most in this pandemic, but have shown great courage & made us proud.

Welcoming the expatriates returning to their homes, he assured them that the government will provide them all the facilities.

The prime minister also appreciated the philanthropic role played by the overseas Pakistani community in helping their countrymen abroad during COVID 19.