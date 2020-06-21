Share:

Recently FGEHA launched an operation to resolve the 16-year-old issue by clearing the encroachments in G-14 Islamabad, however the operation has been put on hold due to influence of Qabza Mafia supported by some elements in the government machinery. The Honorable Prime Minister is requested to obtain an update from the concerned officers on the land clearance.

The “Executive Committee” of the G-14 allottees association had a meeting on June 19 2020. It was discussed that after a very long time FGEHA started making some progress on the development due to competent and honest officers like Waseem Hayat Bajwa (DG) and Dr Sataish Sheryar (DC FGEHA), however allottees are again faced with the hopeless situation due to Qabza Mafia. Given the nature of the issue; it was decided to make an open appeal to the Honorable Prime Minister for support.

Sources privy to the matter in FGEHA told (on condition of anonymity) that few influential local political forces are supporting the Qabza Mafia and pressurizing the DG and DC FGEHA from making further progress.

If FGHEA cannot develop the 16 years old sector then what is the point in giving G-12 and F-12 to FGEHA.

G-14 was launched in 2004 for the Government employees nearing retirement at that time. Project was initiated by the Federal Government Housing Authority (FGEHA), which has failed to develop it during the last 16 years. Many allottees have died so far waiting for its development and the living ones are also losing hope to see their houses built in their remaining lifetime.

Retired Federal

Government Employees,

Islamabad.