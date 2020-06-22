Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman yesterday after his meeting with Sardar Akhtar Mengal said that the move of the BNP to part ways with PTI government alliance was a sign of hope for toppling the government.

Addressing media persons at his residence here in Islamabad, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that rest of the coalition partners should also follow the BNP and quit this alliance. Criticising the government, he said that Imran Khan and his ‘selected’ government had lost its fame and popularity due to its incompetence and zero progress. Maulana, in his meeting with Sardar Mengal, also asked him to convince rest of opposition parties to quit the alliance and help them in toppling the government.

Meanwhile, BNP Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal said that they were gradually moving towards opposition side and will play the role of true opposition once they joined the opposition benches. It is pertinent to mention here that last night the government team led by Federal Minister Pervez Khattak had also held talks with Sardar Akhtar Mengal in order to convince him to rejoin the alliance but they failed.