DIR UPPER - The volunteers of Alkhidmat Foundation Dir Upper recovered a dead body from a well here on Sunday.
Shafiullah son of Sultan Zarin, a resident of Hechkaly, fell into the well. After the incident, the locals and Rescue 1122 team reached the spot but could not save his life.
Later a local volunteer of Alkhidmat Foundation Mohammad Ishaq tried his level best and brought out the body from the well.
The Alkhidmat local president Syed Meftah Jan and Alkhadmat district general secretary Ikramullah gave cash prize to the worker.