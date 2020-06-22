Share:

DIR UPPER - The volunteers of Alkhidmat Foun­dation Dir Upper recovered a dead body from a well here on Sunday.

Shafiullah son of Sultan Za­rin, a resident of Hechkaly, fell into the well. After the incident, the locals and Rescue 1122 team reached the spot but could not save his life.

Later a local volunteer of Alkhid­mat Foundation Mohammad Ishaq tried his level best and brought out the body from the well.

The Alkhidmat local president Syed Meftah Jan and Alkhadmat dis­trict general secretary Ikramullah gave cash prize to the worker.