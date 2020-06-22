Share:

China on Monday reported 18 more coronavirus cases amid concerns of a return of infections in the capital Beijing.

According to a statement by the country’s National Health Commission, seven of the new infections were imported cases.

Authorities in Beijing boosted daily nucleic acid testing capacity from 100,000 to more than 230,000 as infections return to haunt the people, Xinhua news reported.

Following increase of new cases in Beijing last week, authorities have designated 124 institutions to treat the patients.

More than 200 coronavirus cases were reported in Beijing since June 11.

China has reported 83,396 confirmed cases and 4,634 deaths due to the infection, with 78,413 recoveries.

The US, Brazil, Russia and India are currently the hardest-hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed nearly 465,300 people worldwide, with more than 8.83 million confirmed cases and close to 4.39 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.