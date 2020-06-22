Share:

PESHAWAR - As per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Chorr Valley in Battagram district of the Hazara division would be developed as a tourist spot.

Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) Man­aging Director Junaid Khan on Sunday said that tourism plays a vital role in the country’s economy as the province has vast potential for the growth of the tourism sector.

He said that Chorr Valley would be developed as per Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives to attract more and more local and foreign tourists to the scenic spot.

“The province is replete with scenic places for the tour­ists but we need to develop tourism infrastructure and link roads to facilitate access of visitors to the serene sites,” the official said, adding that over 2.5 million domestic and for­eign tourists had visited Galiyat, Hazara and Malakand di­visions, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Kumrat, Kalash valleys and enjoyed festivals in Bamburet and Booni in Chitral district.

He said that the tourism sector had been affected badly by the fatal Covid-19 pandemic but it would soon be back on the track and national and foreign tourists would come to the beautiful places of the province.

Junaid Khan said the government had given special atten­tion to the promotion of tourism as it had allocated huge funds in the current financial year for the sector. He added that a hefty amount of Rs. 4400 million had only been ear­marked for roads construction in Hazara and Malakand di­visions, while Rs. 2000 million would be spent on develop­ment of scenic places and promotion of tourism in Swabi, Buner, Dir, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat and southern districts.

He said that Rs. 3000 million had also been set aside for development of tourist spots in the merged districts, includ­ing Tirah in Khyber, Samoona in Orakzai, Chappari in Para­chinar, Kurram and North Waziristan and South Waziristan. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and KP Chief Min­ister Mahmood Khan were taking interest in the promotion of tourism sector in the country as well as in the province.