LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, on Sunday, said that redressing economic difficulties of common man was the foremost priority of the PTI government.

“Common man has been provided relief through comprehensive planning and undue expenditures have been curtailed”, he said according to a press statement.

The chief minister claimed that no government in the history of Punjab had ever provided tax relief worth Rs. 56 billion. Usman Buzdar hoped that business activities would flourish in the province with the provision of tax relief in the budget despite difficult circumstances. He maintained that measures to safeguard interests of the weak segment had been proposed in the Punjab budget as corona pandemic had affected every segment of society.

He regretfully remarked that opposition parties only resorted to do criticism for the sake of criticism and lamented that they had inflicted distress on the people instead of providing any substantial relief in their respective tenures. CM condemned that previous rulers saying they only protected their vested interests and lured the masses by hollow slogans. Usman Buzdar outlined that masses wanted practical steps to be undertaken for their welfare instead of raising empty slogans.

CM emphasized that the PTI government was providing ease and comfort to the lives of every segment of the society. He highlighted that every work was being carried out on merit in the province. “Our intentions are noble and we are treading in the right direction. We will move forward more expeditiously in our journey in order to render services to the masses without caring for any criticism”, he concluded.

CM directs irrigation authorities to plan

safety measures

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed irrigation authorities to complete safety arrangements before the arrival of monsoon season and possible floods.

He also sought a comprehensive plan from the Irrigation Department about making safety arrangements in this regard. He directed to continuously monitor water situation in the rivers by seeking authentic information about weather forecast utilizing the latest technology. He directed concerned departments to remain vigilant all the time in the wake of possible floods. Usman Buzdar outlined that necessary machinery along with equipment should also remain completely functional. The CM emphasized that provincial and federal departments should perform their duties by maintaining a close liaison and all preparations should be completed in every respect to cope up with any untoward situation. CM directed Health Department that teams providing first aid should also remain ready and vigilant. He directed that water situation should be continuously monitored in the hill torrents of DG Khan and Rajanpur. He underscored that in order to effectively deal with possible flood challenge, provincial departments should make their complete preparations. CM warned that no paper work or fake action would be tolerated and stressed that third party audit of pre-emptive arrangements would also be conducted.

CM CONDOLES DEMISE OF

MUFTI MUHAMMAD NAEEM

Chief Minister has expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of a prominent religious scholar Mufti Muhammad Naeem. CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the bereaved family. He prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the grieved family. Usman Buzdar paid rich tributes to the services of late Mufti Muhammad Naeem for promoting Islamic values and also esteemed his noble services for propagating Islam throughout his life. CM admired late Mufti Naeem for being an elevated scholar and added that his religious services would be remembered forever.

CM CONDEMNS ATTACK ON SECURITY FORCES

Chief Minister has severely condemned an attack on the security forces in the Ghariom frontier area of North/South Waziristan. CM paid rich tributes to the sacrifice of martyred Capt. Sabih and martyred soldier Naveed. He also expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the martyrs. CM commended that martyred Capt. Sabih and martyred soldier Naveed by sacrificing their precious lives have foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists. He further complimented that owing to everlasting sacrifices being laid down by the martyrs, our dear homeland has become a cradle of peace. CM lauded that the nation cannot forget the great sacrifices of the martyrs and we are proud of our brave sons. CM also prayed for an early recovery of the injured soldiers.