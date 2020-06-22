Share:

NAUNDERO -Two protests were held here on Sunday separately by daily wages employees of Naundero municipality who had been removed from their jobs after an audit objection and by male and female nurses who had passed their Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) test for regularization of their jobs but posted on contract basis at COVID-19 ICU and Isolation Ward.

The daily wages employees including Hafeez Leghari, Naveed Bhutto, Adnan Abro, Khalid Soomro, Salim Leghari, Shahid Leghari and others said they had not been paid monthly salaries for last six months as they had been working for 12 years at Garhi Khuda Bux.

They said they were posted to look after parks and grounds of Bhutto mausoleum but the audit objection by the Local Government Department has ruined their career due to which their families were passing miserable lives in this price hike era.

They were assured by municipal committee chairman Allah Dino Bhutto, who was also Bhutto Estate Manager, that they would be paid their salaries and their issues would be resolved, a letter had been sent to Sindh Chief Minister in this regard.

The male and female nurses including Irshad Junejo, Wajid Kandhro, Saima Junejo, Ruqayat Bano and others while holding placards in their hands said that 2382 male & female nurses passed SPSC tests for the post of Staff Nurses but their services had not yet been regularized.

They said that they were performing their duties at COVID-19 ICU and Isolation Ward in Larkana but they had been recruited on an 89 days contract period basis whereas services of 6500 contract doctors had been regularized.

They said instead of regularizing our jobs like that of doctors our contract period was being extended which was unjust and discrimination. They said they came here after hearing the news that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had reached Bhutto House. They demanded fair play, equal treatment and regularization of jobs like those of doctors.