LAHORE - Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police in their crackdown against criminals, recovered 11 bikes, 3 mobiles phones, 32 pistols, 8 rifles, 22 magazine, bullets, more than Rs1.1 million of rupees from them.

SP Dolphins Squad Aisha Butt while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings informed that crime fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU also recovered narcotics from the accused criminals. Dolphins and PRU wings showed immediate response to the all 314 calls received on helpline 15. While promoting Community Policing both Dolphins and PRU helped as many as 97 people on different roads of the city. Dolphin Squad and PRU during vigorous and effective patrolling in the city, checked 28,689 motorbikes, 304 vehicles and 26,075 pedestrains. As many as 147 motor bikes, 10 vehicles and 264 persons were impounded in different Police Stations due to incomplete documents whereas disciplinary action was taken against responsible persons. As many as 11 bikes, 3 mobile phones, more than RS1.1 million were recovered from the criminals during action. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 64 criminals for violating One Wheeling, 6 in Aerial Firing and another 43 accused persons for violating Kite Flying Acts. Both Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 15 TOs during last week crackdown.