ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/KARACHI - People offered Salatul Kusoof (eclipse prayers) in several cities of the country during solar eclipse on Sunday. Eclipse prayers were offered at several mosques in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Chaman, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Sujawal, Mirpur Khas, Haroonabad, Kalabagh and other cities across the country, attended by large number of believers.

In Sukkur, eclipse prayers were offered in a large congregation at Shahi Jama Masjid in Old Sukkur area and the people to seek forgiveness for past sins from Allah, offer repentance and vow not to repeat the misdeeds again. Besides, solar eclipse also witnessed in Saudi Arabia today and people offered Kusoof prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. Salatul Kusoof or “eclipse prayer,” offered in Islam when the moon comes between the sun and Earth or the Earth comes between the sun and the moon halting the solar rays.

In Peshawar, the faithful offered Nimaz-e-Kasoof at time of solar eclipse, creating a ring of fire in the sky.

Like other parts of the country, solar eclipse started in Peshawar at 9:48 am and continued till 1:02pm.

In the beginning, the eclipse was partial with coverage of 79.44 percent and later in the noon became maximum, covering majority of the sun and reducing daylight leaving people confused at if the weather became cloudy.

According to Meteorologists, solar eclipse occurred when moon passes between earth and sun obscure sunlight, leaving a thin ring of solar disc to be visible. Religious scholars had requested people to follow the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) who used to offer Nimaz-e-Kasoof at time of solar eclipse to seek mercy of Allah Almighty.

“Nimaz-e-Kasoof is a two rakat Nimaz with long duration as Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) offered with prolong standing reciting verses of Holy Quran besides long bowing and Sajida (bowing down to earth) during this Salat at a time when there was solar eclipse in Madina-e-Munawra,” says Professor Dr. Abdul Ghafoor, Former Director Sheikh Zahid Islamic Center Peshawar and Khateeb of Peshawar.