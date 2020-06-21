Share:

FAISALABAD - Farmers have been advised to start sesame cultivation immediately and complete it by mid of July for getting bumper crop. An expert of agriculture department said that sesame was playing a vital role in meeting the food requirements, therefore, its cultivation should be made on maximum space. He said the best time for sesame cultivation was from June to mid-July. Therefore, farmers should start sesame cultivation immediately with using high quality seed to get bumper yield. Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) has prepared high quality seed of different sesame varieties which would be provided to growers at concessional rates on “first come - first served” basis, he added.