Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai said on Sunday that father not only love his children but also act as a shield to protect them from hardships of life.

In her message to mark the Father’s Day, she said, “Our values teach us to respect father.” She said that hard work of father play a significant role in the lives of children to make them successful in every endeavour. she said, “The day is about appreciating the untiring efforts and love of father.”

Alhamra also launched a beautiful melody in connection with the Father’s day.