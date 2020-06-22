Share:

The fourth death anniversary of legendary qawal Amjad Farid Sabri was observed Monday.

The music maestro was shot dead in a tragic killing incident. His untimely demise was deeply felt by fans and followers, who live all around the world and are from diverse religions and creeds.

Fans took to Twitter to remember Sabri and posted heartwarming messages for the late singer.

Son of Ghulam Farid Sabri and nephew of Maqbool Ahmed Sabri of the Sabri Brothers, he started performing in 1982 at age 12.Sabri presented continued his family's legacy and frequently travelled to America and Europe where he was known as the "rock star" of qawwali.

Some of his most loved pieces include Tajdar-e-Haram, Bhar Do Jholi Meri, Jis Ne Madine Jana, More Haji Piya,Tauba Qubool Ho Meri and many others.

Sabri was assassinated by unknown men in Karachi on his way back home from a morning show. Countless people attended his funeral in Karachi.