KARAK - Supply of natural gas from the oil and gas fields of Karak, Kohat and Hangu districts resumed on Sunday after successful talks between the leaders of a local jirga and the provincial government negotiations committee.

The government committee was led by KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Law Minister Sultan Mohammad Khan.

However, the local elders said their protest sit-in will continue till the outcome of the second round of talks to be held tomorrow.

Speaking to media, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl district information secretary Maulana Noor Zaman said the government had agreed to start work on the Banda-Gurguri road and release oil and gas royalty funds to Kohat Division to launch development schemes.

“After halt of several days, the transportation of the crude oil has resumed from the oil and gas fields of three districts of Kohat Division as per the permission of the Jirga elders now, though sit-in of the Loya Jirga will continue,” he added.

He, however, said the future line of action depends on the second round of talks between the government and the Loya Jirga.

He added that 10 percent increase in the royalty funds was the right of the people of Kohat Division and they should not be deprived of this.