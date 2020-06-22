Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The district management charged two gasoline stations with fine amount of Rs 12,000 for selling out fuel at prices violating rates fixed by the government.

After receiving complaints, DC Bahawalpur, Muzaffar Khan Sial directed the officials concerned to inspect rates of fuel at gasoline stations. The assistant commissioners visited several gasoline stations in the city. They found two gasoline stations violating the government rates and imposed fine of Rs 12,000 for selling out fuel violating the government rates.