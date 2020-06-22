Share:

LAHORE - A high-level delegation from Balochistan led by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani called on Governor Punjab Ch. Mohammad Sarwar and discussed a host of issues including politics and development of Balochistan.

The meeting took place at Governor House Lahore. The delegation comprised Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Senators Sarfraz Bugti, Shahzeb Durrani, Ahmad Zeb Durrani, Ahmad Khan, Manzoor Kakar, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, Naseebullah, Senator Ashok Kumar and Principal Secretary to Chairman Senate Hammad Khan Mari.

Underlining the importance of Balochistan as a federating unit, Governor told the Baloch leaders that Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in a strong federation and considered this province as vital to the strength and prosperity of Pakistan.

“Development is necessary and the federal government is mobilizing all resources for this and we will take along our allies in all the provinces including Balochistan”, he observed, adding that Punjab also stood with its Baloch brothers in every difficult time.

Talking about provision of clean drinking water in parts of Balochistan, Punjab Governor said that Sarwar Foundation was installing filtration plants in Balochistan in collaboration with Al-Khair Foundation. “Even in the coronavirus crisis, we are standing with our Baloch brothers. We together will make Pakistan developed, prosperous and strong and will keep the promises made to the nation”, he remarked.

He also said that the political and religious parties in all provinces should unite against coronavirus so that we could save Pakistan from this dangerous epidemic. Earlier, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar lamented the martyrdom of Captain Sabih and Cop Naveed in the terrorist attack in North Waziristan. He said that the attack on the military convoy of terrorists in North Waziristan was condemnable . “We salute the officers and youth of Pakistan Army who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the country.” He said today 220 million Pakistanis stood with the armed forces in war against terrorism and terrorists would be completely wiped out from this country.