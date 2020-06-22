PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that strengthening of health infrastructure in the province to enable it effectively deal with the challenges of COVID-19 is the top priority of his government, as result-oriented steps are being taken under a well planned strategy to augment the overall capacity of the public sector hospitals.
Mahmood Khan, in a statement, said that the provincial government was committed to face COVID -19 challenges and improve the health service delivery system in the province.
The Chief Minister said that in order to enable the existing health infrastructure to cope with the challenges of corona pandemic an amount worth Rs. 124 billion had been proposed for health sector in the annual budget of the upcoming financial year in addition to the Rs. 24 billion allocated for the emergency nature of expenditures fund. He said in order to enhance the capacity of the public sector autonomous hospitals on emergency basis, a fund of Rs. 10 billion has been allocated for the timely completion of ongoing developmental schemes of these hospitals.
“During the upcoming financial year steps will be taken to enhance the capacity of all the public sector hospitals including District Headquarters and Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals, Rural Health Centres and Basic Health Units of both the settled as well as newly merged districts with regard to fulfil their requirements of trained Human resources, medical equipments, medicines and other required facilities,” the Chief Minister said.
Mahmood khan said that funds for purchase of essential medicines for public sector hospitals had been increased to Rs 4.00 billion in the upcoming budget as compared to that of Rs 2.5 billion in the budget of 2019-20. He said Rs. 1 billion have also been allocated in the new budget for outsourcing the solid waste management of public sector hospitals. “Provision of free medical treatment facility to the people of the province is top priority of our government and to this end a flagship programme of social health protection with a brand name of Sehat Insaf card was launched during our previous government with a limited coverage,” Mahmood khan said adding that now the coverage of the social health protection scheme is being extended to the entire population of the province for which an amount of Rs. 10 billion has been allocated in the health budget of financial year 2020-21.