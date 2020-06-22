Share:

MIRPUR(AJK) - India’s election to the UN Security Council is a travesty of justice and a mockery of the in­ternational rule of law, said Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The President said this in an interview to a foreign TV network yesterday that when a delegation of the fascist BJP-RSS regime would be sitting on the Council in Janu­ary 2021, Indian occupation forces’ hands would be drenched in the blood of Kash­miris, the AJK Presidential said on Sunday.

India, he said, would have no qualifica­tions to uphold the mandate of the Security Council for the maintenance of internation­al peace and security.

With India’s entry into the Council, the in­ternational order will fray further at a time when the United National is being margin­alised. The world is slowly moving towards anarchy because the worst violator of hu­man rights and a trampler of peace and se­curity is giving a seat on a prestigious multi­lateral forum like the Security Council.

The BJP-RSS regime, he said, is a coloni­al power that in front of the whole world is killing and brutalising Kashmiris, blinding them, mowing down youth in fake encoun­ters, and raping and objectifying women. Such a regime, known for its despotism and chicanery, deserves to be sanctioned and stockaded, not rewarded with a seat in the Security Council.

“India is a predator in the region which has chosen to violate international law with impunity. It is occupying en masse a disput­ed foreign territory - Kashmir - and calls it an internal matter”, the President said add­ing that it is no more the old practice of le­gal and military salami slicing of the past 73 years in IOJK but gobbling up of the en­tire state in one go without the consent of its owners.

India has invited and fuelled disputes with all its neighbours and made the entire neighbourhood volatile by its intimidation and aggression. “For that should it not be in the Security Council’s dock rather than on a horseshoe seat?” he asked

President Masood Khan said that India has revived the Nazi Party’s Nuremberg laws of the last century and imposed them on the Kashmiri population in the form of new domi­cile rules. Non-native Hindus would be settled in Jammu and Kashmir and qualify for half a million jobs and Kashmiris will run from pil­lar to post to prove that their homeland is theirs and that they too can qualify for these jobs which used to be reserved for them.

“This is the most brazen land grab through the barrel of the gun in the 21st century. Those who would oppose these war crimes and genocide will be extermi­nated and erased. Demographic changes in Kashmir today are no less grave than the cases on ethnic cleansing in the Balkans and the Great Lakes region in the 1990s. Why is the Security Council not, this time around, shocked round the clock? Are the screams of Kashmiris not reaching their closed and open chambers or their virtual conference space?” the President asked.

President Masood Khan appealed to the international civil society to block the pas­sage of India to the Security Council for the sake of humanity because it is entering into that body only to indemnify its crimes against humanity in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, glorify its lebensraum in the region and hide its religious apart­heid against Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Dal­its and tribals in India.

The President warned: “Make no mistake. India is going into the Council to promote its own heinous agenda of occupation, irreden­tism and expansionism; and to make a bid for a permanent seat. But even within the Council, its diplomatic bullying would be so obnoxious that no permanent member will be sincerely ready to consider giving them a seat around that table”, Masood Khan said.

He asked: “Will India dare to put Kash­mir on the active agenda of the Council for a just and lasting resolution of the issue in accordance with the existing decisions of the Council. There is every possibility that it would either stymie the debate on Kashmir or attempt to guillotine the issue altogeth­er.” He warned that during India’s presence in the Council, the funding and mandate of the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan would be at risk. “We need to remain vigilant”, he said.

The AJK President said that the dysfunc­tional electoral system of the UN sends a known warmonger like India to the hal­lowed Council chambers without any scru­tiny. How can India be given a seat when its violent extremist prime minister open­ly, twice, threatened to wipe Pakistan off the map of the world by the use of nucle­ar weapons? he asked. And their ministers talk of attacking Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan militarily and intensify proxy wars, inducing terrorism, in Pakistan.