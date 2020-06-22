Share:

SRINAGAR - Three young Kashmiris were killed in a “fake shootout” with Indian army personnel in the heart of the restive Kashmir's main city of Srinagar. Two days ago, Indian occupation forced had gunned down another eight men in a so-called encounter. Police Sunday said the men were killed in a firefight in the Zoonimar area of the densely populated old city of Srinagar. One home was destroyed during the clash. This was second such encounter in the old city, and took the death toll of alleged militants to over 100 this year. Just over a month ago, the son of a top leader and his associate were killed in the city. May incident -- a day-long firefight that saw 15 homes blown up by police and soldiers -- was the first armed encounter between rebels and government forces in Srinagar in two years.