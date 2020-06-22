Share:

A closed meeting was held Monday between Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, the US ambassador in Tripoli Richard Norland, and commander of US Africa Command (AFRICOM) Gen. Stephen Townsend, according to local media.

The two US officials arrived at Zuwarah Airport, west of Tripoli, Libya Al-Ahrar TV channel reported, citing anonymous sources.

Interior Minister Fathi Bashaga and the military commander of the western region, Osama al-Juweili, were present at the meeting.

Officials are yet to comment on the reported news.