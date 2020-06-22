Share:

Mohammed Al-Qablawi said the Libyan government has reviewed the Arab League’s decision taken during its extraordinary session at Cairo's request and refuses to attend. The Foreign Ministry also previously said that Libya would not send a delegation to the meeting on the grounds that there was no consultation with the Libyan government.

Meanwhile, the secretariat announced that the session on Libya, which was scheduled for today, has been postponed until Tuesday to complete technical preparations and to ensure the participation of the delegations. The Secretariat General of the Arab League announced last Friday that Egypt had requested an extraordinary meeting to discuss the latest developments in Libya.

Representatives of the Libyan government will not attend a meeting on Libya organised by the Arab League as it violates the organisation's bylaws, the Foreign Ministry's spokesperson said Monday.

