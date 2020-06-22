PESHAWAR - Recent chopping of more than 100 trees in Byari forests of Lower Dir district has raised concerns among people about the protection of community-owned forests.
During the last couple of days, unidentified people chopped costly Diyar and other kinds of trees from Beyari forest located in Lajbouk Union Council of Timergara tehsil, Lower Dir district. In a similar incident one month ago, more than 500 trees were cut from another forest in Medan area of Lower Dir district.
A resident of Lajbouk area, Sohail Danish, told The Nation that local elders have approached the forest department with the complaint regarding copping of around 100 trees from their area’s forest and the inquiry was in progress.
When contacted, the Sub-Divisional Lower Dir, Forest Officer Shakil Khan, said that the mentioned forest is owned by the local communities, that is why forest guards have not been deployed there.
“Even if they want to construct a building there, it is the locals’ wish as it is owned by them. Such forests don’t come under the Forest Ordinance 2002. However, I have received the complaint and I have sent a team there to assess the damage caused by tree cutting,” he added. He said the owners might approach the local police for a case against the incident.
Lower Dir District Forest Officer (DFO) Ijaz Khan told The Nation that there are protected forests over an area of around 23,000 acres in the entire Lower Dir district while the community owned forests cover even more area than the protected forests. “When we receive a complaint from an area regarding tree cutting from a community forest, we refer it to the police who investigate it,” he added.
“A community can use wood from their forest for domestic use only and that too within that area where the community lives. Otherwise, the forest authorities can punish them if they are found transporting wood out of that community area,” he added.
However, the DFO claimed that even in community forests, they have deployed forest guards at boundary areas with other districts, i.e Lower Dir’s boundaries with Upper Dir and other areas, to stop timber smuggling.
Mentioning another case, the DFO said that almost a month ago, 590 trees were chopped from a forest in Medan area of Lower Dir. “Committee was formed to investigate the case but because that was also community forest, the case was assigned to the police,” he added.
The local residents, on the other hand, have demanded that community forests should be declared “protected forests” and forest department should deploy forest guards there. “If our community forest is declared ‘protected’ one and the forest department deploys guards there, at least we won’t have to care about its protection,” said Sohail, an area resident.