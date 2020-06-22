LAKKI MARWAT - The journalists community here condemned manhandling of their colleagues by police while covering press conference of traders in Naurang Town and urged the higher police authorities to order an inquiry into the incident. Naurang Tehsil Press Club President, Tariq Marwat in a meeting said some journalists were covering press conference of traders in Naurang city, when SHO Damsaz Khan along with his team came and snatched mobile phones from the journalists, tortured them.
Our Staff Reporter
June 22, 2020
