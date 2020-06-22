Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - The journal­ists community here con­demned manhandling of their colleagues by police while covering press con­ference of traders in Nau­rang Town and urged the higher police authorities to order an inquiry into the incident. Naurang Te­hsil Press Club President, Tariq Marwat in a meeting said some journalists were covering press confer­ence of traders in Naurang city, when SHO Damsaz Khan along with his team came and snatched mobile phones from the journal­ists, tortured them.