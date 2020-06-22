This comes following Trump's latest interview with Axios in which he said that he might consider meeting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.
US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to express his position on current US relations with Venezuela.
Unlike the radical left, I will ALWAYS stand against socialism and with the people of Venezuela. My Admin has always stood on the side of FREEDOM and LIBERTY and against the oppressive Maduro regime! I would only meet with Maduro to discuss one thing: a peaceful exit from power!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020