So far, 1177 healthcare worker of Punjab province have tested posted positive for the novel coronavirus. On the other hand 554 workers have recovered from the disease.

According to Young Doctors Association (YDA), 34 health professionals including 30 doctors, 3 nurses and one paramedic have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Doctors further said that 14 out of 30 martyred doctors are from Lahore and Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has highest number of infected medical staff with 92 doctors, 12 nurses and 12 paramedics.