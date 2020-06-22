Share:

KARACHI - Pak Sar Zameen Party (PSP) leader Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement chief turned several youngsters into RAW agents.

While addressing a press conference in Karachi, he said Altaf Hussain is a murderer who ordered killing of several people. He added, “We initiated Jihad against him as he is the killer of our generations.” Kamal said that the MQM chief killed Imran Farooq and it has now been proved. “Both the killer and the victim’s families have suffered and are badly affected,” he remarked. “Altaf Hussain is now conspiring against the country and is raising the slogan of Sindhu Desh,” he said. He said people were left to die of hunger and disease, while health, education, employment, and justice were out of their reach.