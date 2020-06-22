Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has said that NAB is committed for logical conclusion of mega corruption cases and eradication of corruption from the country is the top most priority of the anti-corruption watchdog.

In a statement issued here yesterday, he said that NAB is a role model for SAARC countries as NAB is Chairman of SAARC anti-corruption forum and is a focal organization of Pakistan under the United Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).

It said NAB is the only organization who has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China in order to enhance cooperation in eradication of corruption. NAB has established state-of-the-art Forensic Science Laboratory in NAB Rawalpindi and also set up its own Pakistan Anti-Corruption Training Academy at the NAB headquarters in order to equip its investigation officers with modern techniques to investigate white collar crimes cases.

It further said, in line with its Enforcement Strategy, NAB has initiated complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations across the board on alleged allegations of corruption and corrupt practices. The indiscriminate actions of NAB have increased the prestige of NAB manifold against the mighty as the aim of NAB is to apprehend the corrupt elements and deposit the looted amount in the national exchequer.

The Chairman NAB said that the Bureau has been rejuvenated in order to eradicate corruption from Pakistan. He said that the hard work, transparency and merit being put in by all ranks of NAB staff in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty. All complaints are being computerized and all DGs of Regional Bureaus are ensuring not only self respect of all the concomitants but also responded promptly to all the complaints of concomitants very expeditiously as per law.

He said that NAB always believes in self respect of humanity and does not believe in breaching self esteem of any person who comes in NAB.

The Bureau always believes in law abiding and firmly believes in eradication of corruption by ensuring accountability to all. The excellent performance of NAB for the last more than two years has proved without any iota of doubt that NAB has proved true to his words indiscriminate accountability in order to make Pakistan corruption free.

He said that NAB is taking visible and indiscriminate actions against the corrupt elements. Corrupt elements are being probed by NAB as per law.

He said that all DGs of NAB have been directed to perform their duties in accordance with law. Due to this reason, sincere effects of NAB for eradication of corruption have been appreciated by reputed national and international organizations, he added.