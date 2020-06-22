Share:

Pakistan has confirmed 89 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 181,088. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 3,590.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,471 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh has become the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 69,628 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 66,943 in Punjab, 21,997 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,475 in Balochistan, 10,912 in Islamabad, 1,288 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 845 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 1,435 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,089 in Sindh, 821 in KP, 102 in Balochistan, 101 in Islamabad, 22 in GB and 20 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,102,162 coronavirus tests and 30,520 in last 24 hours. 71,458 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.