ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Sunday said Pakistan was self-sufficient in manufacturing the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Talking to a private news channel, he said a research was conducted by national institutions that wearing masks would help to protect themselves up to 50 percent from the COVID-19.

He stressed the need to adopt and follow five things such as maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, frequent washing hands, avoid visiting crowded places and special care of elders to successfully control the pandemic. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was also wearing masks during the press conferences and media talks to give a message to the whole nation that it was mandatory for everybody.

Dr Zafar Mirza said so far seventy percent people were over fifty of age who had lost their precious lives due to coronavirus infection. He urged the senior citizen to avoid using public transport and visiting crowded places.

He said still no proper vaccination or medication had been manufactured to combat the COVID-19.