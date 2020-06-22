Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan, on Sunday, summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register its strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control the other day resulting in the death of one and critical injuries to two innocent civilians.

Director General South Asia Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, said that due to the indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Hajipir and Bedori sectors of the LoC, 13-year-old Iqra Shabbir was killed; and 32-year-old Zahida Bano and 12-year-old Saddam Rafique sustained critical injuries; all were residents of Mensar village.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the DG underscored that such senseless acts were a clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard to the international human rights and international norms. He added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the Indian government must realize that irresponsible policies and unilateral actions were increasingly imperilling peace and security in the region. India must act responsibly in the interest of regional peace and security.

The DG called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB. He also urged that Indian side should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

Earlier, Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations in Hajipir and Bedori sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) late Saturday night, in which a teenager embraced martyrdom while her mother and a boy got injured, said the ISPR in a statement yesterday.

Indian troops continue targeting civil population along the LoC causing loss of life to the innocent civilians. Due to the indiscriminate fires of Indian troops in Mensar village, Bedori Sector, a 13-year-old innocent girl Iqra Shabbir embraced martyrdom, while her mother and 12-year-old boy sustained critical injuries, says media wing of the military.

The ISPR said that Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to the Indian unprovoked firing and caused a heavy loss to the enemy.

It may be recalled that only on Wednesday, four persons, including two brothers, were martyred in Nakyal and Barnala sectors of Kotli and Bhimber districts, respectively, in Indian shelling.

According to the officials, the latest casualties along the LoC had pushed the death toll in the current year to 13 while those who had sustained injuries were more than 103.