“When your neighbour’s house is on fire, your first impulse should be to help them to put out the flames - not least to stop the flames reaching your own house.”

-David Cameron

Picture courtesy ktsdesigns

In June 2016, amidst public outcry and mixed sentiment regarding Britain’s involvement in the European Union, the public were allowed to decide their own fate via a referendum. The referendum divided people into two camps, those who wished to remain, and were subsequently named the Remain camp, and those who wished to leave, termed the Leave camp.

Many influential British figures, including celebrities, past politicians, activists alike urged the people to remain in the EU. However, on 23 June, 17.4 million people voted to leave the EU, forming the majority of the vote with 52 percent. The vote sent shockwaves around the world. Prime Minister David Cameron resigned immediately, and a general election was called. The ramifications of such a decision were so widespread and complex that the transition period lasted over four years.

On 31 January 2020, Britain formally withdrew its membership from the European Union, having been a member of the Union since 1973. The effects of such a decision have been felt greatly over the past years, with a number of general elections called amongst constant political outcry, border disputes and a large outflow of investment from Britain. How this decision aims to benefit Britain as the Leave camp emphasized it would, remains to be seen.