ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi yesterday said that peace in Pakistan irks India.

In a statement issued here, the FM pointed towards India’s hand in the firing incident in North Waziristan.

He said India always wanted to disturb peace situation in Pakistan and the neighbour could activate sleeper cells in different parts of the country.

He said India wanted to destroy peace in Pakistan and the New Delhi’s BJP-led government was currently under extreme pressure over facing humiliating failures in Ladakh where China thrashed them.

“India could activate sleeper cells in Pakistan to disturb the peace. It is needed to analyse the facts behind the separate incidents of attacks on the paramilitary troops’ Rangers in Sindh,” he said.

The FM said that he will contact the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation today to discuss the current situation of the ceasefire line. He said that India has not only involved in destabilising peace in Pakistan but also running the same activities in Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Army captain and soldier embraced martyrdom and two others were injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire at the convoy of security forces in North Waziristan.

Pakistan and India often trade fire in the disputed Himalayan region, with both blaming the other side for initiating the fire. The latest incident comes days after Indian fire killed four villagers in Asad Kashmir.

Tensions have soared between Pakistan and India since last August, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist-led government revoked Muslim-majority Kashmir’s decades-old semi-autonomous status, touching off anger in Indian-occupied Kashmir and in Pakistan. Pakistan wants the changes reversed.