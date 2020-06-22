Share:

The investigation report about the PIA plane crash will be presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan today (Monday), exactly month after the tragedy struck.

On May 22, flight PK-8303 crashed in Model Colony near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, killing 97 people while two miraculously survived.

Following the crash, PM Imran and relevant authorities ordered a probe into the incident to determine why the plane had crashed. Airbus experts were called to Karachi a few days after the crash to investigate the incident.

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan had said during a National Assembly session that he would present the report in the assembly by June 22.

Sarwar had said during a press conference as well that those who were responsible for the air crash would be held accountable after a 'transparent inquiry'.

"As an elected public representative I promise you a transparent probe and that action will be taken. The government will make this investigation public as well as all the previous investigations of aviation disasters," he had said.

Earlier, father of PIA pilot Captain Sajjad Gul had said he did not have "an ounce of faith" in the airline's inquiry into the tragic plane crash which left 97 dead — including his son.