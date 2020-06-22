Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minsiter Imran Khan has approved 30-day ex-Pakistan leave of Special Assitant to PM on Parliamentary Coordination Nadeem Afzal Chan, who is in Canada these days to spend time with his ailing parents.

The media reported on Saturday last that Chan had sent his resignation and sidelined himself from the party affairs.

According to a notification, “The Prime Minister has granted 30-day ex-Pakistan leave to Nadeem Afzal Gondal, Special Assistant to the Prime Min­ister on Parliamentary Coordination with effect from 12th June, 2020 to 11th July, 2020.”

A close aide of Nadeem Afzal told The Na­tion that Chan wanted 75-day leave but the PM House granted him only one-month leave. He said Chan was trying to get leave for the last two months but the PM did not allow to go abroad due to the Covid-19 and other crisis. He said, Nadeem Afzal will be back next month and as­sume his charge again.

Talking to The Nation, Nadeem Afzal Chan re­fused all media reports about his resignation and said he is in Canada for inquiring about the health of his parents. He is coming back next month in Pakistan and there are no differences with the government at any level, he added.