Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of federal cabinet tomorrow (Tuesday) via video link as a preventive measure against novel coronavirus.

According to details, cabinet will discuss the overall political and economic situation of the country. The cabinet would be briefed on the situation of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

According to seven point agenda of the meeting, cabinet will ratify decisions of ECC and Cabinet Committee on energy. Meeting will also take decision on extending stay of afghan refugees.

The issues of leasing Qasr-e-Naz Karachi and Chamba House Lahore, extension of Mandatory Maintenance Act for employees of Meteorological Department are also included in the agenda.

During the meeting, Ministry of IT will also present policy guidelines regarding the licensing of satellite services in Pakistan.