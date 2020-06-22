Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The district police have arrested 21 suspects including two of category “A” and recovered weapons, cash and liquor from their possession. According to a spokesperson for Bahawalpur police, a team of PS Baghdad-ul-Jadid headed by SHO Muhammad Aazm Kahloon raided two separate places and arrested two absconders of category “A” who had hided themselves for last few years. The accused were wanted in heinous crimes cases. A police party headed by SHO PS Uch Sharif, Azhar Javed successfully arrested a suspect of category “B” and recovered a repeater and four cartridges from his possession. Police teams of PS Baghdad-ul-Jadid, PS Qaimpur, PS Ahmedpur East and PS Hasilpur apprehended seven drug peddlers and recovered over 370 liter liquor from their possession.

PS Hasilpur and PS Saddar police arrested six gamblers red handed and recovered cash Rs 2,490 from their possession. Police teams of PS Baghdad-ul-Jadid, PS Khairpur Tamewali and PS Hasilpur arrested four suspects and recovered weapons from their possession including four pistols and 11 rounds.

The police have lodged cases against the accused and further probe was underway.