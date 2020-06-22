PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday said the PTI government failed to come up to the expectations of the people, as it was evident from its anti-people budget.
He was talking to a delegation of PTI workers from Lower Dir district. On the occasion, PTI former tehsil general secretary and ex-village nazim Qazi Jalaluddin announced joining the QWP along with his supporters.
The QWP provincial chairman, Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, QWP Lower Dir head Badshah Hussain, Abdul Hameed, Israr Khan, Asif Umar, Ibrahim Khan and Wakil Khan were also present.
Aftab Sherpao said the government did not take into consideration the financial problems of the common people while presenting the budget.
The QWP leader vowed his party would not allow the government to roll back the 18th constitutional amendment. He added those wishing to reverse this landmark legislation would not succeed in their designs.
The QWP Chairman criticized the government for conspiring to slash the share of the provinces in the National Finance Commission (NFC) award. He said the NFC was a constitutional body that ensured the equitable distribution of resources among the federating units.
Aftab Sherpao said his party was committed to raising voice for the rights of all Pakhtuns, particularly the ones belonging to the far-flung and underdeveloped areas.
He said the people had voted for the PTI in the hope that it would honour its election pledges, its tall claims about bringing about a so-called change was a ploy to reach the corridors of the power.
“The PTI deceived the people in the name of change and did not fulfil promises after forming its government,” he added. The QWP leader said the PTI government has disappointed the people, as the country was facing problems one after another.