PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chair­man Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday said the PTI government failed to come up to the expecta­tions of the people, as it was evident from its anti-people budget.

He was talking to a delegation of PTI workers from Lower Dir dis­trict. On the occasion, PTI former tehsil general secretary and ex-vil­lage nazim Qazi Jalaluddin an­nounced joining the QWP along with his supporters.

The QWP provincial chairman, Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, QWP Lower Dir head Badshah Hus­sain, Abdul Hameed, Israr Khan, Asif Umar, Ibrahim Khan and Wak­il Khan were also present.

Aftab Sherpao said the govern­ment did not take into considera­tion the financial problems of the common people while presenting the budget.

The QWP leader vowed his par­ty would not allow the government to roll back the 18th constitutional amendment. He added those wish­ing to reverse this landmark legisla­tion would not succeed in their de­signs.

The QWP Chairman criticized the government for conspiring to slash the share of the provinces in the Na­tional Finance Commission (NFC) award. He said the NFC was a con­stitutional body that ensured the equitable distribution of resources among the federating units.

Aftab Sherpao said his party was committed to raising voice for the rights of all Pakhtuns, particularly the ones belonging to the far-flung and underdeveloped areas.

He said the people had voted for the PTI in the hope that it would honour its election pledges, its tall claims about bringing about a so-called change was a ploy to reach the corridors of the power.

“The PTI deceived the people in the name of change and did not ful­fil promises after forming its govern­ment,” he added. The QWP leader said the PTI government has disappointed the people, as the country was facing problems one after another.