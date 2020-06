Share:

Noted religious scholar Allama Talib Jauhari passed away here early in the morning on Monday.

Allama Talib Jauhari was undergoing treatment in the intensive care ward of a Karachi hospital for illness.

He was born on August 27, 1939. His father Allama Mustafa Khan Johar was also a known religious scholar.

He was a renowned orator, a prolific writer and a poet. He wrote several books, including a detailed commentary on the Quran.