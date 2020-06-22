Share:

ATTOCK - Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 conducted pre-flood mock exercise at river Indus near Shadi Khan Village in Hazro tehsil of Attockto check preparedness level response strategy and to further enhance the operational compatibility of Rescue 1122 teams. Civil Defense, Police, Health, District Education Department, Punjab Riverine Police Force and other related departments participated in the mock exercise to avoid flood devastation.

Dr. IshfaqMian, District Emergency Officer Attock briefed Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abdul Majid that timely coordination and preparedness in case of flood could be helpful to save precious human lives. He made it clear that Rescue 1122 will be fully alert for monsoon season to tackle flood like situation. He informed media that exercise was conducted to check preparedness level, response strategy and coordination of rescue teams with other departments to deal with any flood emergency in upcoming monsoon season. Responding a question, he said that Rescue 1122 remains on high-alert during the monsoon season 24/7. Furthermore, he added that strong departmental coordination and swift response to any flood emergency could save precious lives. He informed the participants that it is second mock exercise conducted before commencement of the monsoon season in the district. On this occasion, the rescue officials also conducted a mock exercise in which drowning people were rescued from deep waters and provided them emergency treatment after shifting them to a safe place and later evacuated to field hospital.