KASUR - Unidentified robbers killed a youth and injured his father for putting up resistance during a robbery attempt in Abu Bakar town. According to police here on Sunday, more than six dacoits stormed into the house of Muhammad Boota resident of Abu Bakar town, Khadian and looted cash amounting to Rs 2 lac, 5-tola gold, mobile phones etc. The dacoits took Boota along with them and barged into neighbor house where Muhammad Siddique and his son Pervaiz Rasheed offered resistance to which robbers opened fire, severely injured them and managed to escape. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured persons to DHQ hospital but Pervaiz died on the way to hospital,whereas Siddique was referred to Lahore general hospital. On the report, Khadian police registered case and started investigation.