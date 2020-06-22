Share:

LAHORE - Markets and bazaars across the city remained completely closed on Saturday and Sunday. as the security has been tightened in the areas under lockdown in the city and government guidelines related to coronavirus pandemic have been ordered to be strictly enforced, said Lahore CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed.

According to CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed, violators of government guidelines were being booked and for this purpose, SHOs including all DSPs were out in their respective areas and circles strict surveillance had been ordered.

CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed said that the divisional officers had been obligated to ensure lockdown in their respective circles. The CCPO further said that 714 cases of violation of SOPs had been registered during the last 15 days and 1,812 shops had been sealed for the violation of coronavirus SOPs. At the same time, in the last 15 days, the police have checked 1,354 markets and more than 32,000 shops and 20,786 shopkeepers and citizens were warned for minor violations. Similarly, movement of citizens has been restricted at 53 places during special lockdown.

Citizens in Smart Lockdown and Sealed Areas are to be educated in a cordial manner, while no obstruction has been reported in the movement of groceries and other essential items including medicines.

Similarly, the citizens are being made to believe that the lockdown is for their safety while all the personnel have been directed to adopt masks and other precautionary measures. CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed said that all the divisional Officers have been directed to ensure SOPs during certain lockdowns and it had been repeatedly appealed to the citizens to ensure that they wear masks for their own safety and for the safety of others at all times.