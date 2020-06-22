Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday inaugurated newly established High Dependency Unit (HDU) here on Sunday and said it was the manifestation of his commitment to further enhance and strengthen provincial health services so that no COVID-19 patient remained unattended.

The HDU, Field hospital, Expo Karachi has been established in collaboration with Pakistan Army, said a spokesperson to the CM House.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Minister Information Syed Nasir Shah, senior Pak army and Civilian officers and others.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said the newly HDU had been housed in four rooms with a capacity of 140-oxygen bed. “I really appreciate Pak Army for establishing this HDU within 10 days,” he said and added it would prove to be a best facility located in the heart of the city.

He said that Pak Army was supporting Sindh government in containing the virus. “The establishment of new HDU at Expo would help to reduce pressure on other hospitals of the city,” he said. He added that the Pak army had posted highly trained health care staff at the HDU and Indus Hospital would also support to operate the unit.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that at present, the Sindh government had already established health facilities for COVID-19 patients with 453 bed ICU and 1553 bed HDU all over the Sindh and another 140 bed HDU at Expo Center had been added in the System. Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the 140-bed HDU by cutting the ribbon and visited all the four rooms.

It may be noted the Field Hospital, Expo has 1200-bed Isolation facility.

CM Visits Service hospital: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah just after Expo Center went to Services Hospital where a separate unit for COVID-19 patients was being constructed. He directed the concerned engineer to expedite the work so that it could be started.

Breakdown of

province’s cases

Presenting a district-wise breakdown of the 1,280 cases reported from Karachi, the minister said that 395 were reported from East, 363 from South, 172 from Central, 140 from Korangi, 111 from West and 99 reported from Malir district.

From cases reported in other cities of the province, Shah said that within last 24 hours, Ghotki reported 74 cases, whereas, Sukkur reported 72, Khairpur 64, Hyderabad 63, Mirpurkhas 38, Shikarpur 38, Shaheed Benazirabad 36, Kashmore 33, Thatta 28, Larkana 24, Jamshoro 13, Nasushehroferoze 12, Umerkot 11, Tando Allahyar 10, Kambar three, Sujawal two, Tundo Muhammad Khan two, and Matiari and Dadu reported six cases each.

While reiterating the need for people to support the selective lockdown, the minister also urged them to avoid going out of their homes unnecessarily.

PTI Leader Alamgir Khan Tests Positive For Coronavirus

PTI leader and founder of FixIt campaign Alamgir Khan has fallen victim to coronavirus after his test results came out positive on Sunday.

Alamgir Khan has self-quarantined himself at his house and requested his friends and party workers to pray for his early recovery.

Earlier, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has been tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the third provincial minister who have contracted the virus.

According to a statement by Wahab, he has put himself under quarantine after test results today came back positive. He said he had no symptoms currently and was feeling alright, but requested all friends and well-wishers to pray for him.

49 more coronavirus cases emerge in district Shikarpur

Forty-nine more COVID-19 positive cases were reported from district Shikarpur on Sunday.

According to a health department report, 134 samples were collected some days back out of which 49 tested as corona positive. The infected persons were sent on self-isolation in their homes.

However, 297 had recovered from the coronavirus infection after completing their isolation period while 121 were active cases.

The coronavirus cases toll in the district had reached 564, while the virus patients death tally had reached 11. The virus cases were rising gradually as people were violating social distancing at business and public places while authorities seemed negligent to take action against the violators.

As per officials, 140 virus patients had been sent on home isolation and only one person was at Isolation Centre at Army Public School Hostel Shikarpur which was a big question mark over the performance of the district and health administrations.