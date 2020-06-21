Share:

One of our society’s drawbacks is that sisters do not get their due share in heritage because different doctrines dictate that they receive what is owed to them during the time of dowry. Often, brothers get their share of heritage and elder brothers get the lion’s share, often distributing it amongst the rest of their siblings.

Our government should propose a legislation where all brothers and sisters get their due share of heritage equally as prescribed under the sharia law once so that justice is ensured for all.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi.