KARACHI -In a shocking incident, a teenage boy shot himself dead while making a video for the highly popular video-sharing social networking platform TikTok.

According to local police, 17-year-old Tanveer shot and killed himself while filming a TikTok video in the port city’s Sachal Colony.

His body was shifted to a nearby medical facility for medico-legal formalities, the police said. They said the police have launched an investigation into the matter. Last year in Dec, a teenager was accidentally shot dead while filming a video with his friends in Sialkot’s Kharota Syedan area. As per details, a 16-year-old boy, identified as Ammar Haider was using a pistol to record a TikTok video with his two other friends. Allegedly, the trigger of the pistol was accidentally pressed and the bullet hit Ammar’s stomach, which caused his death.

Model Colony residents affected by plane crash receive cheques

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday distributed cheques for six-month rent to the residents of Model Colony, whose houses were damaged by the PK8303 crash.

The cheques were handed to the owners of 21 affected houses at a ceremony held at the national flag carrier’s Training Centre. PIA Chief Operating Officer Aijaz Mazhar, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Aftab Siddiqui were present on the occasion.

Speaking to the participants, Naqvi, who is also the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, said that thankfully, no loss of life was reported on ground as a result of the crash and reiterated that the government stands by the victims.

Aftab Siddiqui said all damaged houses at the crash site will be restored to their original condition. He said funds earmarked for MNAs will be utilised for construction of a road at the site of the incident.

Earlier, a spokesperson for PIA had said cheques for payment of rent for the six months will be distributed among the affected residents of Model Cloney at a ceremony Sunday at PIA Training Center in Karachi in the first phase.

In the second phase, PIA will rebuild the damaged houses after completion of the survey report, he added.